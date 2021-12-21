Chris Noth dropped from TV series The Equalizer amid sex assault claims

Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement on Monday (Dec 20) that Noth would no longer be part of filming "effective immediately".

Noth has played a former CIA director on The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

Noth's representatives had no immediate comment on The Equalizer decision.