First Mario, now Garfield: Chris Pratt will voice the famous orange cat in animated film

Chris Pratt will be voicing yet another famous pop culture character: The Monday-hating feline, Garfield. This was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (Nov 1).

This casting news comes after it was revealed in late September that Pratt will be the voice of Mario in the animated Super Mario Bros film, set for release in December 2022.

The Jurassic World actor is no stranger to voice acting work, having already appeared in the Lego Movie films as well as Pixar’s Onward.

Pratt shared the news on social media, with the caption, “Well this Monday doesn’t suck…”.