Taiwanese singer Christine Fan sorry she gave a bad performance on Chinese singing show: 'I really lost control'

After keeping a relatively low profile following her husband Blackie Chen’s #MeToo scandal in 2023, Taiwanese singer Christine Fan made a surprising return to the spotlight by appearing on the Chinese singing show, Singer 2025 on Jun 6.

The 49-year-old joined the show after the elimination of singer Terry Lin.

Dressed in a glittery gold gown, Fan performed her own hit The First Dream, immediately sounding shaky and pitchy.

In fact, sharp-eyed netizens noticed that she looked visibly affected by how she sounded during the performance.

Following the performance, a visibly emotional Fan was seen crying backstage as a host was spotted comforting her as she tearfully apologised saying, “I’m sorry. I really lost control."

Unsurprisingly, Fan was eliminated from the show that same night. While her studio audience score wasn’t the lowest, the lack of online support sealed her fate as Singer 2025 tallies votes from both in-person audiences and internet users.

Clips of her pitchy singing quickly went viral, appearing on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo’s hot search list.

Later that night, Fan posted a video on Weibo, saying: “It’s my first time participating on such a programme and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous”.

She then thanked everyone for listening to her sing and promised that she will continue to work hard despite the setback.