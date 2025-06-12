Taiwanese singer Christine Fan sorry she gave a bad performance on Chinese singing show: 'I really lost control'
After keeping a relatively low profile following her husband Blackie Chen’s #MeToo scandal in 2023, Taiwanese singer Christine Fan made a surprising return to the spotlight by appearing on the Chinese singing show, Singer 2025 on Jun 6.
The 49-year-old joined the show after the elimination of singer Terry Lin.
Dressed in a glittery gold gown, Fan performed her own hit The First Dream, immediately sounding shaky and pitchy.
In fact, sharp-eyed netizens noticed that she looked visibly affected by how she sounded during the performance.
Following the performance, a visibly emotional Fan was seen crying backstage as a host was spotted comforting her as she tearfully apologised saying, “I’m sorry. I really lost control."
Unsurprisingly, Fan was eliminated from the show that same night. While her studio audience score wasn’t the lowest, the lack of online support sealed her fate as Singer 2025 tallies votes from both in-person audiences and internet users.
Clips of her pitchy singing quickly went viral, appearing on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo’s hot search list.
Later that night, Fan posted a video on Weibo, saying: “It’s my first time participating on such a programme and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous”.
She then thanked everyone for listening to her sing and promised that she will continue to work hard despite the setback.
Fan also posted pictures of her performance on Weibo on Jun 7.
"I am so lucky to be on Singer 2025. I am really grateful and satisfied," she said, adding that she had not participated in a TV show like this for many years.
"Although I did not perform well, I am very disappointed with myself. I feel that I have failed everyone's expectations. I feel really sorry I let everyone down."
She added: "But I think that life does not need to shine every day, as long as you firmly move forward towards your original dream and continue to walk on the shining road, that's enough!"
Fan also thanked the team behind Singer 2025, as well as her colleagues, friends and family whom she said cheered her up and took care of her on and off the stage.
This story was originally published in 8Days.