Did Desmond Tan finally reveal his wife's identity while on holiday? What did Zoe Tay make in Hokkaido?

Which celebrity made snow angels in Hokkaido? Who has snapped those requisite cheesy pictures in Italy (you know, pretending to hold up a certain famous leaning architecture)? And who has been simply reminiscing about past travels to snowy destinations (haven’t we all)?

Here’s a quick round-up of what some of the local artistes have been up to this Christmas – real snow not always included.

SNOW QUEEN OF CALDECOTT

We can neither confirm nor deny when Zoe Tay was in Hokkaido (her latest Stories show her in Batam). But from the Queen of Caldecott’s Instagram feed, she has certainly holidayed up a (snow) storm in Niseko, an area renowned for its remarkable powder snow that has attracted skiers and snowboarders from over the world.

We’ll let your imagination take over what it must feel to touch, throw and fall into the cold, blissful powder like Tay did in her posts while wishing “your holiday is full of love, peace and joy!”.

Never mind a snowman, Anna. Zoe will make a snow angel with you.