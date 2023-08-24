Actors Christopher Lee and brother Frederick Lee make rare appearance at event together

Actors Christopher Lee, 52, and his brother Frederick Lee, 47, are rarely seen together in public. But when they do meet up, they will definitely make it a point to snap a picture together.

On Monday (Aug 20), Frederick, who is based in Taiwan, shared on Instagram two pictures he'd taken with Christopher at a Cartier event in Taipei earlier that week.

"The second time in half a century that we're appearing in the same frame at an event. If we don't take a photo to remember this moment, we're letting our ancestors down," quipped Frederick.