Actors Christopher Lee and brother Frederick Lee make rare appearance at event together
The siblings make for a handsome duo.
Actors Christopher Lee, 52, and his brother Frederick Lee, 47, are rarely seen together in public. But when they do meet up, they will definitely make it a point to snap a picture together.
On Monday (Aug 20), Frederick, who is based in Taiwan, shared on Instagram two pictures he'd taken with Christopher at a Cartier event in Taipei earlier that week.
"The second time in half a century that we're appearing in the same frame at an event. If we don't take a photo to remember this moment, we're letting our ancestors down," quipped Frederick.
Netizens were obviously thrilled to see the brothers reunited.
"You really look alike!" gushed one commenter, while another asked: "Any chances of you two acting together?"
It's been two years since Christopher and Frederick starred opposite each other in 2021 iQiyi drama Danger Zone, so will we be getting a new collaboration any time soon?
This story was originally published in 8Days.