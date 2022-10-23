Christopher Lee wins Best Supporting Actor Golden Bell award for role in iQiyi’s Danger Zone
This marks the 51-year-old actor's third win at the coveted awards, widely regarded as Taiwan’s answer to Hollywood’s Emmy Awards.
There’s just no stopping actor Christopher Lee on an awards roll, not even a foot injury.
The 51-year-old took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at the 57th Golden Bell Awards which was held in Taipei on Saturday night (Oct 22). The accolade was for his role as a police captain in iQIYI’s 2021 crime thriller Danger Zone.
This marks his third win at the coveted awards, widely regarded as Taiwan’s answer to Hollywood’s Emmy Awards. Lee won twice before in different categories, clinching the Best Actor award in 2014 at the 49th Golden Bell Awards, and the Best Actor in a Miniseries award in 2021 at the 56th Golden Bell Awards.
The father-of-one was not in attendance to receive the award in person because of an untimely foot inflammation he posted about on Instagram on Oct 18. He was also not able to attend it last year and ended up accepting his Best Actor award virtually.
This year, a representative was on hand to receive Lee’s latest accolade on his behalf on stage and read out a pre-written acceptance speech from his phone.
In the speech, Lee thanked his his management agency Catwalk Asia, iQIYI, and his fellow cast and crew of Danger Zone.
Lee also recognised his fellow nominees and expressed gratitude to his family, giving a special shout-out to 51-year-old wife, Singaporean actress Fann Wong and their eight-year-old son Zed.
“Thank you to the 57th Golden Bell Awards for giving me a most miraculous night,” Lee said in his speech. “In recent years, productions across all platforms have become stronger than before and have enabled me to become even more passionate about acting.”
This year, Lee against Wu Kang-jen, Chen Chia-kuei, Nash Zhang, Liu Kuan-ting and Simon Hsueh, who were all in attendance.
According to online reports, Lee was all smiles as in spoke in Mandarin during a group interview with media from Singapore and Malaysia after the ceremony.
He told reporters that he was watching a livestream of the awards show on his phone while having dinner with his family when the announcement was made. When he heard his name announced, he reportedly threw his hands in the air in jubilation.
According to other reports, Lee also expressed regret on not being able to accept his award in person, revealing that his wife told him, “you should have gone there on crutches!”
Lee posted about his win on Instagram:
"What a miraculous night, too shocking! Could not stop cheering! Hope I did not disturb the neighbours! Ha ha! The whole family is high with excitement! Thank you to all the cast and crew who worked on Danger Zone, thank you Golden Bell Awards for the love and recognition! I love you all! Probably won't be able to sleep tonight.”