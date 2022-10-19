Actor Christopher Lee will miss the Golden Bell Awards ceremony in Taiwan because of a foot injury

Poor Christopher Lee – he has to miss out on attending the Golden Bell Awards ceremony in Taiwan in person on Oct 21 because of his injured foot. The 51-year-old actor, who’s nominated this year for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for his role in iQIYI’s crime thriller Danger Zone, posted a photo of his visibly swollen left foot on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct 18).

He wrote in the caption, addressing his foot: “You really know how to pick the right time to become swollen. Not early or late, but right when I have something important to do, you choose to appear without giving me any face.”

Lee, who added that he “wouldn’t be attending (the awards ceremony) again this year”, also thanked his wife, actress Fann Wong, for showing him love.

Finally, he included the funny “Is this a pig’s foot, or a human’s foot” as a hashtag in the post.

A slew of celebrity friends, including Mark Lee, Romeo Tan, Priscelia Chan and JJ Lin, have wished him well and a speedy recovery in the comments section.