Actor Christopher Lee scores his 5th nomination at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards

Actor Christopher Lee is on an awards roll. Fresh off his recent ContentAsia Awards win on Aug 26 for his Mediacorp cooking show Dishing With Chris Lee, he is now up for a Golden Bell Award for his role in iQIYI’s crime thriller Danger Zone.

The Golden Bell Awards is largely seen as Taiwan’s equivalent to Hollywood’s Emmy Awards and this year, Lee has been nominated in the Best Supporting Male Actor category.

This is the 51-year-old actor’s fifth Golden Bell nomination. He has won twice before in different categories, clinching the Best Actor award in 2014 at the 49th Golden Bell Awards, and the Best Actor in a Miniseries award in 2021 at the 56th Golden Bell Awards.