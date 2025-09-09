Christopher Lee has revealing scene in new Taiwanese drama Islanders, director shares how he pulled it off

Ler shares directing duties with acclaimed Taiwanese theatre director and actor Tsai Pao-chang, who makes his TV debut with Islanders, both as a director and screenwriter. “Because he was still relatively new to screen direction, I was brought in to co-direct,” Ler explains.

From the get-go, the collaboration was a smooth one. “[Tsai] and I worked very well together. I handled the big-picture elements – the visual language, working with the heads of departments, that sort of thing,” says Ler. “He focused on the script, the dialogue, rehearsals and performances.”

According to Ler, Lee’s nude scene – which had him emerging from the water and locking eyes with a character played by Wu Kang-ren – was a pivotal moment.

“This was originally in the script. This is a key scene,” he says. “He has to kind of walk up from a swimming pool like a mermaid going to shore. And then we have to capture him in this sensual way… it took time to get there.”

The first attempt didn’t quite work. Ler credits Tsai for pushing him to rethink the mood of the sequence. “I told the DP, you know what, let’s reshoot this. We put smoke on the water surface, and then we changed the lighting such that, when he stands up, there are ripples on his body. The whole scene just comes alive with that…it created that atmosphere and that sexual tension between him and Wu Kang-ren’s character.”

What notes did Ler give Lee ahead of filming the scene?

“I told the team to pass him a message from me,” Ler recalls with a laugh. “I said, just work on the chest and deltoids – whack the upper body a bit.”

Sure, Ler was okay with Lee having a bit of a dad bod, but he still wanted the silhouette to pop on camera. “You just need that shape,” he adds.