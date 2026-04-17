Avengers: Doomsday footage, Mandalorian opening unveiled at CinemaCon

The Walt Disney Co staged a blockbuster-sized presentation for theatre owners Thursday (Apr 16) at CinemaCon, showing the opening to the new Star Wars film and new footage from Avengers: Doomsday, showing the return of Chris Evans as Captain America.

Robert Downey Jr was there to introduce the footage, which brings together the Avengers and the X-Men together in a Marvel Studios film for the first time.

“What I want to do is give away like 30,000 spoilers right now,” Downey said. He’s returning to the franchise not as Iron Man, but as the main antagonist Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom.

Kevin Feige said they’ll be re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in September in the lead up to Doomsday, which, he said, “picks up where ‘Endgame’ left off”. It opens on Dec 18.

“I think we might have nailed it,” Downey said.

Evans said he’d only come back if there was a good reason, and Doctor Doom was a good reason.