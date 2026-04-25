Class 95 sets a record for largest gathering of people eating chicken rice

What better way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Class 95 show Lunchbreak with Yasminne than with a crowd of people collectively eating one of Singapore's favourite lunches: chicken rice?

DJ Yasminne Cheng, known for her food recommendations, and some of her colleagues and listeners gathered at the Grand Ballroom at Frasers House on Apr 25 for a big mission: to attempt to achieve the Singapore Book of Records title for “The Most Number of People Eating Chicken Rice Together".