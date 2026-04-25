Class 95 sets a record for largest gathering of people eating chicken rice
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Mediacorp Class 95 show Lunchbreak with Yasminne, DJs and listeners came together to aim for the Singapore Book of Records title for “The Most Number of People Eating Chicken Rice Together".
What better way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Class 95 show Lunchbreak with Yasminne than with a crowd of people collectively eating one of Singapore's favourite lunches: chicken rice?
DJ Yasminne Cheng, known for her food recommendations, gathered some of her colleagues and listeners at the Grand Ballroom at Frasers House on Apr 25 for a big mission: to attempt to achieve the Singapore Book of Records title for “The Most Number of People Eating Chicken Rice Together".
To do this, a total of 230 participants congregated to enjoy the same meal of steamed chicken rice bento sets with achar.
President of the Singapore Book of Records Ong Eng Huat was there to adjudicate the 20-minute challenge. The rules were simple: participants had to remain seated while eating their chicken rice, continue eating for a sustained period and refrain from spitting any food out.
They were judged to have succeeded, setting a new record.
In addition to a history-making lunch, there were also games, interactive segments, prize giveaways, goodie bags and on-stage actives with Cheng and other Class 95 DJs.
The event was organised by Mediacorp Class 95 with support from partners including Frasers House, Katong Catering, Coco Island, Bob the Baker Boy and Annabella Patisserie.
Cheng said she was “very happy to have built a food community on Class 95 and so happy to have our listeners get together to set this record. They are what makes us No 1”.