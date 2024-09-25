South Korean actress Claudia Kim announces divorce after 5 years of marriage
The Avengers: Age Of Ultron actress married Matthew Shampine, a founding member of coworking space provider WeWork, in 2019. The pair have a three-year-old daughter together.
South Korean actress Claudia Kim announced her divorce from Korean-American businessman Matthew Shampine on Monday (Sep 23), after five years of marriage. In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Kim's agency YG Entertainment said: "After careful discussion, Soo-hyun [Kim's Korean name] decided to end her marriage. They reached an amicable agreement and completed the divorce proceedings.
"The two have gone their separate ways, but they are supporting each other. This is a decision made after much thought and sufficient discussion, so we ask that you refrain from leaving malicious comments and speculation."
Kim, who is known for her roles in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature, married Shampine – a founding member of coworking space provider WeWork – in 2019 in a ceremony at Hotel Shilla on Dec 14, 2019. The two have a three-year-old daughter together who was born on Oct 1, 2020.
Recently, Kim and her daughter were spotted in Singapore where they visited Marina Bay Sands and Merlion Park.