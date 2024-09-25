Logo
South Korean actress Claudia Kim announces divorce after 5 years of marriage
The Avengers: Age Of Ultron actress married Matthew Shampine, a founding member of coworking space provider WeWork, in 2019. The pair have a three-year-old daughter together.

Claudia Kim attends the "A Normal Family" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images/AFP

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
25 Sep 2024 01:17PM
South Korean actress Claudia Kim announced her divorce from Korean-American businessman Matthew Shampine on Monday (Sep 23), after five years of marriage. In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Kim's agency YG Entertainment said: "After careful discussion, Soo-hyun [Kim's Korean name] decided to end her marriage. They reached an amicable agreement and completed the divorce proceedings.

"The two have gone their separate ways, but they are supporting each other. This is a decision made after much thought and sufficient discussion, so we ask that you refrain from leaving malicious comments and speculation."

Kim, who is known for her roles in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature, married Shampine – a founding member of coworking space provider WeWork – in 2019 in a ceremony at Hotel Shilla on Dec 14, 2019. The two have a three-year-old daughter together who was born on Oct 1, 2020.

Recently, Kim and her daughter were spotted in Singapore where they visited Marina Bay Sands and Merlion Park.

Source: CNA/hq

