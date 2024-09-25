South Korean actress Claudia Kim announces divorce after 5 years of marriage

South Korean actress Claudia Kim announced her divorce from Korean-American businessman Matthew Shampine on Monday (Sep 23), after five years of marriage. In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Kim's agency YG Entertainment said: "After careful discussion, Soo-hyun [Kim's Korean name] decided to end her marriage. They reached an amicable agreement and completed the divorce proceedings.

"The two have gone their separate ways, but they are supporting each other. This is a decision made after much thought and sufficient discussion, so we ask that you refrain from leaving malicious comments and speculation."