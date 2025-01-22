American rock band The Click Five to reunite for Asia tour, performing in Singapore in May

More than a decade after splitting up, American rock band The Click Five is back to catch your wave. The group announced on Monday (Jan 20) that it would embark on an Asian tour this May – performing in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Cebu.

In a post on its Instagram page, The Click Five said that the abovementioned countries "have always felt like a second home" for the group.

"We genuinely cannot wait to see you all again this year," it wrote. Taking part in May's shows are lead singer Kyle Patrick, bassist Ethan Mentzer, and guitarist Joe Guese.

"Due to scheduling conflicts, [former members Ben Romans and Joey Zehr] will unfortunately not be able to play on these tour dates. However, they have given Ethan, Kyle, and Joe their blessing to move forward with this opportunity," added The Click Five.

The Singapore leg of the tour will be held on May 6 at Capitol Theatre.