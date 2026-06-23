Famed music executive Clive Davis dead at 94
Music industry legend Clive Davis, who helped launch the careers of artists including Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston, has died at the age of 94.
Clive Davis, the pioneering American music executive and producer who made megastars of Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston and many others during half a century of shaping modern culture, died Monday (Jun 22) aged 94, his family said.
The industry insider embraced genres from rock & roll and jazz to early hip-hop and pop, often signing little-known acts – Barry Manilow among them – who rose to superstardom.
Davis possessed an unwavering enthusiasm for music since before he took over as Columbia Records president in 1967, eventually leaving a lasting mark on popular culture.
"Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness," the Davis family said in a statement on X.
It did not mention a cause of death, but Rolling Stone magazine reported Davis had been hospitalised in late May following an upper respiratory issue.
The family described Davis as a music visionary, whose instincts and relentless pursuit of excellence – and hits – "shaped the soundtrack of countless lives".
"He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."
Davis, a winner of multiple Grammy Awards, signed and produced stars including Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, Santana, The Notorious B.I.G., Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and Ace of Bass.
He founded Arista Records and led it from 1974 through 2000, and then launched another label, the independent J Records.
He also served as chief executive of the RCA Music Group, and became chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, a position he held until his death.
On Instagram, Springsteen remembered Davis as a great man and a friend, and said Davis changed his life by signing him to a deal with Columbia Records at age 22.
"He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success," Springsteen said.
On X, Manilow wrote: "For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together, and celebrated together."
He added: "Yes, some would say it was business. But to Clive, it never was. It was family. And I was honored to be a part of his. Thank you Clive. I wish we could do it all again."