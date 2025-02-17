4,000 fans enjoy Cloud 9 music festival featuring BI, Elijah Woods, Shazza and more

Four thousand fans understood the assignment when they attended Mediacorp music festival, Cloud 9, and took the theme – “Feel the Beat and Catch the High” – to heart.

The festival took place on Saturday (Feb 15) at the Arena @ Expo Hall 7.

The crowd enjoyed performances by local and global acts, namely, South Korean rapper BI (formerly of boy band iKon), Canadian pop singer-songwriter Elijah Woods, Australian indie vocalist Grantperez, Mandopop vocalist Ivy Lee, dance-pop girl group Dolla, homegrown singer-songwriter Shazza, local rapper Alyph and DJ Kiara.