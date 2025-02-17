4,000 fans enjoy Cloud 9 music festival featuring BI, Elijah Woods, Shazza and more
Mediacorp's Cloud 9 music festival also featured artistes Grentperez, Ivy Lee, Dolla, Alyph, DJ Kiara, who took to the stage on Saturday (Feb 15) at Arena @ Expo Hall 7.
Four thousand fans understood the assignment when they attended Mediacorp music festival, Cloud 9, and took the theme – “Feel the Beat and Catch the High” – to heart.
The festival took place on Saturday (Feb 15) at the Arena @ Expo Hall 7.
The crowd enjoyed performances by local and global acts, namely, South Korean rapper BI (formerly of boy band iKon), Canadian pop singer-songwriter Elijah Woods, Australian indie vocalist Grantperez, Mandopop vocalist Ivy Lee, dance-pop girl group Dolla, homegrown singer-songwriter Shazza, local rapper Alyph and DJ Kiara.
The event was hosted by Mediacorp personalities Azura Goh, Ezam Ernady, Joakim Gomez, Joey Tay, Sonia Chew and Zhu Zeliang, and also included fringe activities such as photo spots and interactive booths.
Festival-goers, as well as those who missed out on the fun, can relive the magic through performance highlights on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Feb 23.