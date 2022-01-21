Nature trails, 5-minute showers: 8 Singapore celebs and their simple tips for a sustainable lifestyle
As part of Mediacorp’s CNA Green Plan campaign, some local personalities have been going online to share their creative tactics on going green.
Thinking of going green and doing your bit for a more sustainable future for Singapore? Why not take your cue from what some familiar faces are doing online.
As part of Mediacorp’s CNA Green Plan campaign, 15 personalities from CNA, The Celebrity Agency and Bloomr.SG, have been sharing some of their personal hacks and tips, and encouraging their followers to take part.
The island-wide campaign to spread awareness of Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 was launched last month and is rolling out in phases, with the first being an ongoing series of public engagement activities on the ground and online – including regular shout-outs from some of your popular influencers, DJs and newscasters.
You can find out more about what the campaign is all about here (which also includes a chance to win some prizes). In the meantime, scroll down for ways to help the environment.
GLENDA CHONG: TAKE A 5-MINUTE SHOWER WITHOUT A HEATER
“By cutting your shower time by 1 minute, you can save 9 liters of water,” shared the news presenter, who even offered a playlist to “time yourself” while showering to these songs: "Clocks by Coldplay or my favourite No Diggity by Blackstreet".
JEAN DANKER: EXPLORE A NATURE TRAIL
The Class 95 DJ opted for something more active. “Really love the trails along #Thompson, from MacRitchie to Windsor Nature Park,” she wrote. If you’re ever in the area, keep an eye out and you might just spot her.
STEVEN CHIA: VISIT YOUR COMMUNITY GARDENS
There’s definitely one near you – and for Talking Point host Steven Chia, it’s in Bukit Panjang.
“I found out that Bukit Panjang has a community garden trail which links to 11 community gardens. Most of them grow herbs and leafy vegetables like Kailan, Lettuce and Xiao Bai Cai,” he wrote, showing photos of his family’s day out.
DANIEL MARTIN: WHIP UP A MEAL WITH ORGANIC PRODUCE
“Nothing beats a healthy home-cooked meal!” wrote the CNA938 presenter, while showing off his efforts at home and offering a lead to Choa Chu Kang residents: There’s an organic food store called Farm To Market to check out.
ROYCE LEE: CONSIDER SECOND-HAND AND VINTAGE ITEMS
The Bloomr.SG video creator’s suggestion for going green? Opt for cool-looking vintage items when buying stuff, taking a vintage-themed cafe at Tanjong Pagar as a source of inspiration. “This hidden gem reduces consumption by thrifting instead of buying something brand new all the time!”
ANAND K AND TREV THAM: GO ON A PLANT-BASED DIET
Like Daniel Martin, the Vasantham personality went the food-slash-cooking route, posting a photo to boast about his culinary skills making a “delicious vegan burger” while doing his shopping around the Katong area.
Meanwhile, Bloomr.SG’s Trev Tham opted for dumplings instead – and even threw in some nice memories about making these with his mum.
TIFFANIE: RECYCLE, RECYCLE, RECYCLE
Finally, another Bloom.SG personality gave a shout-out to one of the most common ways of going green – recycling. “One of my goals for 2022 is to strive for a zero-waste lifestyle, and I have been going around collating all the recyclable waste (especially parcels boxes) to do some recycling,” wrote Tiffanie.