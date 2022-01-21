Nature trails, 5-minute showers: 8 Singapore celebs and their simple tips for a sustainable lifestyle

Thinking of going green and doing your bit for a more sustainable future for Singapore? Why not take your cue from what some familiar faces are doing online.

As part of Mediacorp’s CNA Green Plan campaign, 15 personalities from CNA, The Celebrity Agency and Bloomr.SG, have been sharing some of their personal hacks and tips, and encouraging their followers to take part.

The island-wide campaign to spread awareness of Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 was launched last month and is rolling out in phases, with the first being an ongoing series of public engagement activities on the ground and online – including regular shout-outs from some of your popular influencers, DJs and newscasters.

You can find out more about what the campaign is all about here (which also includes a chance to win some prizes). In the meantime, scroll down for ways to help the environment.

GLENDA CHONG: TAKE A 5-MINUTE SHOWER WITHOUT A HEATER