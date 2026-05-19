CNA's Steven Chia quit the evening news shift to spend more time with his children

Steven Chia's work schedule changed drastically when he was moved from AM Live! to become the main anchor for Singapore Tonight.

For the 10pm news broadcast, he actually had to be in the office from 2pm.

“You got to prep, you got to research, and sometimes you go out to cover some stories too,” he said, sharing that he didn’t last on that shift very long as he "literally never saw [his kids] on weekdays".

“When I go to work, the kids aren’t even home from school yet. When I come home after work, which is like midnight, 1am, the kids have gone to bed. When I wake up the next morning, the kids have gone to school,” he recounted.

Thankfully, he eventually transitioned to hosting Talking Point, which came with more regular hours, and some might say, what Steven Chia is best known for today.

These days, he says maintaining work-life balance is still a juggling act, albeit a more manageable one.

“I am fortunate in the sense that my job allows me some flexibility in the way I work. Of course, my filming takes priority, but other than that, I can get around it and fit other things in. It is really just planning and having the energy to do it,” he shared.

And if you’re wondering where he gets that energy from? Apparently, from people.

“I probably get recharged from talking to other people, so I like going out, I like meeting people,” he said.

Which also explains why he says he tries to keep things light on set.

“I also try to make work fun. Because imagine coming [in and] filming every day and working with this host-presenter who is always unhappy, always fussing about the lighting, then everybody is miserable, and the whole day becomes a miserable and unhappy day,” he said.

“Which is also why I tell so many bad dad jokes,” he quipped, before launching into an example.