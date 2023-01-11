Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella festival

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink will headline this April's Coachella, the California desert festival that kicks off the summer concert circuit, organisers announced on Tuesday (Jan 10).

It's set to be a history-making weekend, with Bad Bunny – the world's most-streamed artiste – as the first Spanish-language and first Latin American artiste to headline.

And K-pop group Blackpink of South Korea is the first Asian act to receive a top billing at the festival.

Both acts debuted at Coachella in 2019 to great fanfare, teeing up an eventual headlining slot.