Coachella 2025 unveils its full lineup with Green Day, Lady Gaga, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa

Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day are headlining Coachella 2025. The annual festival will take place on Apr 11 to 13 and 18 to 20, and the lineup has been revealed with the likes of Missy Elliott, Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa, Charli XCX, Jimmy Eat World, and Megan Thee Stallion set to perform.

Poker Face hitmaker Gaga will headline on both Fridays, with pop-punk legends Green Day topping the bill on both Saturdays.

American Idiot singer Billie Joe Armstrong told Rolling Stone magazine in a statement: "Death, taxes, and rock’n’roll. In this world gone sideways, we know one thing for certain: Rock’n’roll is forever, and its spirit is needed now more than ever.

"So bring your rage, your hope, and your loudest voice. Coachella, let’s have the time of our lives.”

The trio – also featuring Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool – will be playing the festival for the first time in their 37-year career.

Post Malone, who has performed several times over the years but never headlined, will finally close the festival on Sunday, while Travis Scott is also set to get involved.

The hip-hop star doesn't have a set day but is billed as "Travis Scott designs the desert".

According to Rolling Stone magazine, Scott will perform after Green Day with an immersive experience called CactusCon.

He was initially set to headline Coachella in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was rebooked for the 2022 edition, but his performance was pulled after 10 people died in a crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival the previous year.

Gaga is headlining Coachella for the second time, although her previous slot at the top of the lineup came when she replaced Beyonce in 2017, who was forced to delay her appearance after she became pregnant.

In 2024, the event was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, No Doubt, and Tyler, The Creator.