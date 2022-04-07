Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella

A new lineup for the festival was posted on Apr 6 announcing the late change. 

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella

The Weeknd, along with Swedish House Mafia, will replace rapper Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

07 Apr 2022 09:39AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 09:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

A new lineup was posted on Wednesday (Apr 6) announcing the late change for the festival that runs Apr 1517 and Apr 2224 in Indio, California.

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, did not immediately return a message from the AP seeking comment. A publicist for Goldenvoice, the company that runs Coachella, also did not respond to a request for information.

Members of Swedish House Mafia, from left, Axwell, Steve, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, appear at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2013. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn't immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd. Other headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Ye, a top Grammy nominee, did not attend last weekend's Grammy Awards, despite winning two awards, after his performance was pulled from the show.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Music

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us