The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

A new lineup was posted on Wednesday (Apr 6) announcing the late change for the festival that runs Apr 15–17 and Apr 22–24 in Indio, California.

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, did not immediately return a message from the AP seeking comment. A publicist for Goldenvoice, the company that runs Coachella, also did not respond to a request for information.