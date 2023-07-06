Celebrities react to Coco Lee's death: 'Her spirit, her sunshine, like her voice and music, will never fade'
Lee died on Wednesday (Jul 5), following a suicide attempt on Sunday.
Following the death of Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee on Wednesday (Jul 5), tributes have started pouring in from local and international celebrities for the Do You Want My Love singer.
Lee was the first Chinese-American to perform at the Oscars, singing A Love Before Time from Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. She was also the voice of the titular heroine in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan, and she sang the Mandarin version of Reflection, the film's theme song.
According to a statement posted on social media by her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee, the singer had been suffering from depression for a few years, and her condition got worse in the last few months.
Lee attempted suicide on Sunday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was in a coma, and died on Wednesday.
Writing in both Mandarin and English, the 47-year-old singer shared that he and Lee "barely spoke Chinese" when they first started out and went on to praise Lee for her "radiant smile", "infectious laugh" and "larger-than-life personality".
He ended his tribute by writing: "I am lucky and forever grateful to have known her also, as a warm friend. Her spirit, her sunshine, like her voice and music, will never fade."
STEFANIE SUN
The Singaporean singer posted photos of her and Lee together and wrote: "Rest in peace sweet Coco. Thank you for the best smiles and the best performances. We all feel this loss keenly and wish the family peace and strength during this time."
FALA CHEN
The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings actress shared a photo of the pair wearing matching pink shirts, as part of a breast cancer awareness campaign, and wrote: "May the world remember your smile, your talent and your positive influence. Taken in 2014 for Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. Depression is a real disease that we can’t ignore, seek help and support/love those around you."
BELINDA LEE
The Singaporean former VJ recounted her experience of interviewing Coco Lee. She wrote: "Before I became an MTV Mandarin VJ in 1998, I always dreamt of interviewing the incredibly talented Coco Lee, who broke into the music scene and became one of the most successful musicians of all time. I am so thankful that my dream came true, and I had the opportunity to have a wonderful conversation with this beautiful woman who walked into our MTV studio with her megawatt smile and sunshine energy, leaving a lasting impression on everyone, especially me.
"Though I don't understand why things happened the way they happened, I am grateful that our paths have crossed, and I pray that Coco's warm ray of light, love, and faith will continue to shine into the hearts of many out there. Let's celebrate her remarkable life and the happiness she brought to so many. May she rest in eternal peace."
JAM HSIAO
The Taiwanese singer thanked Lee for "always taking care of him and encouraging him", ending his tribute with: "I will miss you forever and ever. May you be happy in another world."
JJ LIN
The Singaporean singer posted a series of photos featuring Lee and wrote: "It hurts. Really hurts to lose a dear friend. I wish life could have been gentler on your soul. The world has lost one of the most iconic performers and artistes of all time. Dear Coco (our music warrior), the music universe will never be the same without you, we will miss you very much."
ALEX TO
Writing in Mandarin, the singer recounted a time when Lee performed as a guest at his concert. He wrote: "Coco's departure is definitely a great loss for the Chinese music scene. Countless fans and friends who love her must still be looking forward to her wonderful performance on the next stage."
LAY ZHANG
EXO member Lay Zhang, who previously appeared on Lee's Weibo account, posted "Sister..." on his page.
ROMEO TAN AND JAYLEY WOO
The Singapore entertainers expressed their condolences on Nancy Lee's Instagram post, with Romeo Tan writing: "You are in a better place. Goodbye idol."
Jayley Woo wrote: "Sending you all the love and light in the world."
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.