Celebrities react to Coco Lee's death: 'Her spirit, her sunshine, like her voice and music, will never fade'

Following the death of Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee on Wednesday (Jul 5), tributes have started pouring in from local and international celebrities for the Do You Want My Love singer.

Lee was the first Chinese-American to perform at the Oscars, singing A Love Before Time from Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. She was also the voice of the titular heroine in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan, and she sang the Mandarin version of Reflection, the film's theme song.

According to a statement posted on social media by her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee, the singer had been suffering from depression for a few years, and her condition got worse in the last few months.

Lee attempted suicide on Sunday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was in a coma, and died on Wednesday.