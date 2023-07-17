Coco Lee's funeral will be held on Jul 31 and Aug 1 in Hong Kong
Details of the singer's funeral were shared on social media by her sister Nancy Lee.
On Friday (Jul 14), Nancy Lee, sister of the recently deceased Coco Lee, announced that the late singer's funeral will be held on Jul 31 and Aug 1.
Nancy Lee uploaded a video montage of Coco Lee meeting up with fans all over the world and wrote in Mandarin and English: "For those who wish to plan ahead, please note Coco’s funeral services shall take place on Jul 31 and Aug 1 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point. A public vigil will be held on Jul 31 between 6pm and 10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention."
The Do You Want My Love singer died on Jul 5 after her suicide attempt a few days prior. The singer had reportedly been suffering from depression for the past few years. Her death sent shockwaves worldwide and triggered an outpouring of condolences from multiple celebrities including Wang Leehom, Stefanie Sun and Jam Hsiao.
Lee had reportedly left a majority of her assets, worth S$37 million, to her 86-year-old mother.