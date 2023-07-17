Coco Lee's funeral will be held on Jul 31 and Aug 1 in Hong Kong

On Friday (Jul 14), Nancy Lee, sister of the recently deceased Coco Lee, announced that the late singer's funeral will be held on Jul 31 and Aug 1.

Nancy Lee uploaded a video montage of Coco Lee meeting up with fans all over the world and wrote in Mandarin and English: "For those who wish to plan ahead, please note Coco’s funeral services shall take place on Jul 31 and Aug 1 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point. A public vigil will be held on Jul 31 between 6pm and 10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention."