Coco Lee's funeral on Jul 31 will be livestreamed on YouTube

Coco Lee fans who can't attend her funeral in person can still pay their respects to the late singer by watching the funeral's livestream on Jul 31.

Nancy Lee, sister of Coco Lee, previously announced that the funeral of the Do You Want My Love singer will be held on Jul 31 and Aug 1 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point.

On Monday (Jul 24), the elder Lee provided another update – revealing that the funeral service on Jul 31 will be livestreamed on her YouTube channel from 4pm local time. Speaking in Mandarin, Nancy Lee acknowledged the many Coco Lee fans worldwide who could not attend the service in person. As such, she hoped that the livestream "will not leave out any of Coco's fans".

Coco Lee died on Jul 5, following her suicide attempt a few days prior. The singer had reportedly been suffering from depression for the past few years. Her death sent shockwaves worldwide and triggered an outpouring of condolences from multiple celebrities including Stefanie Sun and Jam Hsiao.

Lee had reportedly left a majority of her assets, worth S$37 million, to her 86-year-old mother.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.