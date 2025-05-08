Cocomelon to stage first live show in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, featuring special guest Blippi

Good news for parents and Cocomelon lovers: The beloved children's franchise will stage its first live show in Singapore this September. Join JJ, Cody, Nina and the rest of the Cocomelon crew at Cocomelon: Sing-A-Long Live, happening on Sep 27 and 28 at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre.

Tagging along for the merriment is energetic Blippi, from the popular YouTube channel of the same name.

For two straight days, you and your family can expect a musical journey filled with familiar tunes such as If You're Happy And You Know It, Wheels On The Bus and The Excavator Song.