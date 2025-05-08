Cocomelon to stage first live show in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, featuring special guest Blippi
Cocomelon and Blippi are two of the most popular children's YouTube channels, with subscribers exceeding millions.
Good news for parents and Cocomelon lovers: The beloved children's franchise will stage its first live show in Singapore this September. Join JJ, Cody, Nina and the rest of the Cocomelon crew at Cocomelon: Sing-A-Long Live, happening on Sep 27 and 28 at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre.
Tagging along for the merriment is energetic Blippi, from the popular YouTube channel of the same name.
For two straight days, you and your family can expect a musical journey filled with familiar tunes such as If You're Happy And You Know It, Wheels On The Bus and The Excavator Song.
Tickets for Cocomelon: Sing-A-Long Live will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday (May 8), with prices ranging between S$78 and S$138.
From May 8 to 11, customers can enjoy an early bird discount of 12 per cent.
Tickets can be purchased via Marina Bay Sands' official website and Sistic.
Susan Vargo, head of experiences at Moonbug Entertainment which operates both Cocomelon and Blippi, said: “This tour has captured so many hearts around the world, creating bonding moments for families...We’re excited to add Blippi’s voice and spirit of curiosity to the tour for the first time ever. It’s a live musical experience families won’t want to miss.”