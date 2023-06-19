Coldplay will have an additional Singapore show on Jan 30, 2024
The band will now perform five shows in Singapore.
On Monday afternoon (Jun 19), event organiser Live Nation Singapore announced that Coldplay will be performing an additional Singapore show on Jan 30, 2024, bringing the total number of shows here to five.
The announcement comes hours after reports that queues for the band's pre-sale reached upwards of one million people.
Tickets for the fifth show will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday (Jun 20), together with general sales of the four shows which were previously announced.
Prices for the tickets start at S$68 and go up to S$298, excluding booking fees. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Singpost outlets.
The band previously announced that they'll be selling a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at the equivalent of US$20 (S$27), for the shows at a later date. These tickets aim to make the tour more accessible to fans. Restricted to two tickets per buyer, Infinity Tickets must also be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).