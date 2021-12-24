Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making music as a band in 2025

Chris Martin, lead singer of British band Coldplay, has revealed that the group will stop making new music together in 2025.

Martin said this in an interview with a BBC radio presenter. The full interview, as part of host Jo Whiley’s Christmas special, will air on Thursday evening (Dec 23) in the UK but Wiley played a clip of it with that particular reveal on a fellow radio presenter’s breakfast show before that.

In the clip, Martin said: "Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour.”

He added that the band might work on collaborations, but “the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then".

Whiley admitted that she’s "never quite sure if he's joking or being deadly serious" but added that he appeared “disarmingly honest”.

Martin had alluded in past interviews that there’ll be an end to the band making new records, although he had never specified when.

In October, he told UK music publication NME that the band intended to make 12 albums before calling it a day “because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them”. Coldplay released their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, that same month.

The band is kicking off a world tour in 2022 with eco-friendly initiatives such as a kinetic dance floor that can generate electricity when fans jump on it, and a tree planted for every ticket sold.