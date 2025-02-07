Watch: Coldplay’s new music video filmed in Singapore spotlights city's landmarks and heartlands

In the finale, the band is joined for the chorus by the youths in the audience at the Marina Bay floating stage.

The band said about the video: “While we were in Singapore, we shot the video and captured some of the amazing, young, vibrant people that we had met.

"We are interested in shooting things in places we have never filmed before and mixing people up as much as possible. It was really fun to have a kind of dance party out in the middle of the water, just us and the otters."

The Man In The Moon music video was filmed in partnership with Warner Music Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board during the band's stop in Singapore for their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2024, where they performed six sold-out shows at the National Stadium.

According to a press statement by Warner Music Singapore, Singapore's multicultural environment provided a fitting backdrop, where people with different backgrounds and stories converge, embodying the song's theme of unity and shared experiences transcending.

The video is directed by Los Angeles-based director Ben Mor, who is known for his work on Coldplay's 2015 Hymn For The Weekend music video.

Man In The Moon is a track from the extended Full Moon Edition of the band’s latest album Moon Music.