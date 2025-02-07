Watch: Coldplay’s new music video filmed in Singapore spotlights city's landmarks and heartlands
The British band played on a custom floating stage at Marina Bay against the city skyline in the Man In The Moon music video.
British pop-rock band Coldplay released the music video for their song Man In The Moon on Friday (Feb 7), and its background landscapes might look very familiar to Singapore fans.
The music video featured the city’s iconic landmarks like Marina Bay Sands and Fort Canning Park as well as heartland spots like the MacPherson neighbourhood and Mountain Coffee, a coffee shop in Geylang, taking viewers through a mini tour of Singapore.
Throughout the music video, group members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion played on a custom floating stage at Marina Bay against the city skyline where Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer and Gardens by the Bay can be seen.
The video, which runs just under four minutes long, also featured youths of diverse backgrounds and identities portrayed by Singapore talents, including local singer-songwriter Shazza, radio DJ Avery Aloysius Yeo and contemporary visual artist Sam Lo in various spots around the city.
Youths were seen cruising down the roads of the HDB estate at MacPherson in a truck, spray-painting a mural on the open roof of People’s Park Complex at Chinatown and singing at Level Up, an arcade and live music bar in Clarke Quay in the music video.
Cosplay artists also dressed as action role-playing game Genshin Impact characters Zhongli and Yae Miko while meeting at Jewel Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay.
In the finale, the band is joined for the chorus by the youths in the audience at the Marina Bay floating stage.
The band said about the video: “While we were in Singapore, we shot the video and captured some of the amazing, young, vibrant people that we had met.
"We are interested in shooting things in places we have never filmed before and mixing people up as much as possible. It was really fun to have a kind of dance party out in the middle of the water, just us and the otters."
The Man In The Moon music video was filmed in partnership with Warner Music Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board during the band's stop in Singapore for their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2024, where they performed six sold-out shows at the National Stadium.
According to a press statement by Warner Music Singapore, Singapore's multicultural environment provided a fitting backdrop, where people with different backgrounds and stories converge, embodying the song's theme of unity and shared experiences transcending.
The video is directed by Los Angeles-based director Ben Mor, who is known for his work on Coldplay's 2015 Hymn For The Weekend music video.
Man In The Moon is a track from the extended Full Moon Edition of the band’s latest album Moon Music.