More tickets for Coldplay's Singapore concerts go on sale Oct 3
A limited number of additional tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 10am.
Missed out on getting tickets for Coldplay’s six shows in Singapore next January?
Step away from Carousell – there’s one more chance to score tickets without resorting to resellers.
On Monday (Oct 2), concert promoters Live Nation announced that a limited number of additional tickets will be going on sale on Oct 3 at 10am. Tickets are first come, first served.
Tickets will be available online via Ticketmaster, at SingPost outlets and through the hotline +65 3158 8588.
Coldplay will play six concerts at the Singapore National Stadium next year, taking place on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.
Demand for the tickets far outweighed the supply when they initially went on sale, leaving many fans empty-handed.
In all likelihood, it will be just as tough to get these newly released tickets so make sure you plan your buying strategy now.