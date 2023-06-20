Coldplay adds sixth and final date for Singapore concerts, to be held on Jan 31, 2024
Tickets for Coldplay's sixth show are already available.
On Tuesday (Jun 20), Live Nation Singapore announced that Coldplay will be performing their sixth and final Singapore show for their upcoming Music Of The Spheres world tour on Jan 31.
The announcement comes hours after the band revealed that they were adding a fifth show on Jan 30. Tickets for all six shows are now available for general sale via Ticketmaster and Singpost.
Prices for the tickets start at S$68 and go up to S$298, excluding booking fees. The band previously announced that they'll be selling a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at the equivalent of US$20 (S$27), for the shows at a later date. These tickets aim to make the tour more accessible to fans. Restricted to two tickets per buyer, Infinity Tickets must also be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).
