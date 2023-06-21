I couldn't get tickets to any of Coldplay's Singapore shows. Here's why I think they kept selling out

As I stared at those words, which I swear was specifically there to mock me, I couldn’t help but wonder: How did we get here?

How did Singapore – a country roasted for not being on the list of Coldplay’s initial Asia stops – end up with six shows?

And more importantly, why couldn’t I get a seat to watch one of my favourite bands despite them playing six shows?

Here’s my attempt to rationalise the whole situation. A coping mechanism, if you will.

1. COLDPLAY’S SG TICKETS ARE MUCH CHEAPER

Let’s ignore Coldplay’s VIP packages for a second and just focus on the prices of general standing tickets – the spots closest to the stage – across the board in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s standing tickets = IDR 350,0000 (S$313)

The Philippines’ standing tickets = P11,000 (S$266)

Thailand’s standing tickets = 5,800 baht (S$224)

Malaysia’s standing tickets = RM658 (S$190)

In comparison, here’s how much our standing tickets cost: S$168.

With that price tag, coupled with us having more shows, it makes a lot more sense for Coldplay fans in other parts of the region to come to our sunny island to Viva la Vida (and make it a full-blown vacation while they're at it).

That, in turn, probably explains why queues for Coldplay’s Singapore concerts exceeded a million people. Because judging from past shows by the likes of U2 and Blackpink, Singaporeans are obviously not the only ones watching these acts.

2. THE NATIONAL STADIUM IS AN OBJECTIVELY GOOD VENUE

A question that has been popping up throughout this entire Coldplay discourse is: Why would they play six shows here and not more shows in other countries? Heck, some of the other venues they’re playing at have bigger seating capacities than ours.

The band and their management have not given an official reason (and we've also reached out to organisers LiveNation) but personally, I could think of a few.

One of the main ones – and bear with me on this – is that the National Stadium is objectively a good place to hold a concert with this much hype.

We’ve already established that loads of people from all over Asia (and maybe the world) will be coming to Singapore for Coldplay. It will take more than a huge seating capacity to effectively manage this crowd.

Enter the National Stadium.

As someone who recently went to Blackpink’s concert at the National Stadium, I can honestly say that travelling to and from the location is convenient with a capital C. The stadium is a few steps away from Stadium MRT Station and is within walking distance from Kallang MRT Station. Sure, you’ll have to queue up to enter the stations once the concert is over but, thanks to the staff, the lines will be orderly and properly managed.

Plus, National Stadium is near multiple hotels, which bodes well for our overseas friends.

3. COLDPLAY HAS A STELLAR REPUTATION

Over the years, Coldplay has built up a glowing reputation thanks to their solid discography and showmanship. They’re one of the few bands to successfully experiment with different music styles – from the mellow alternative rock vibes of Yellow to the more pop-ish My Universe. This, in turn, has garnered them a wide fanbase, spanning people of multiple ages.

Coupled with Coldplay’s critically acclaimed live performances, it’s no wonder that even casual listeners of the band were clamouring to get tickets for Singapore’s shows.

4. COLDPLAY MEMBERS ARE TRYING TO BE PERMANENT RESIDENTS IN SINGAPORE

I kid, of course. However, a few netizens (including YouTuber Jinnyboy) can’t help but wonder if Coldplay’s six shows signal their desire to obtain permanent residency status here. Bassist Guy Berryman categorically said they loved it the last time they were here with their families.