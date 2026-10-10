Riverdale star Cole Sprouse and Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara coming to Singapore for SGIFF 2026

American actor Cole Sprouse and Japanese actress-model Kiko Mizuhara are heading to Singapore for the 37th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which runs from Oct 21 to Nov 1.

The two stars, alongside Ukrainian-American filmmaker Eugene Kotlyarenko, will attend the Asian premiere of their latest film, Vintage Violence, which has been selected as the festival's closing film, marking the return of a dedicated closing screening at SGIFF for the first time since 2014.

The crime thriller and dark comedy, which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, will make its Asian premiere on Nov 1 at Capitol Theatre.

Sprouse, best known for his roles as Cody Martin in Disney Channel's The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody and Jughead Jones in the television series Riverdale, will be joined by Mizuhara, who has appeared in films such as the 2010 adaptation of Haruki Murakami's Norwegian Wood and the 2015 live-action adaptation of the hit manga and anime Attack On Titan as Mikasa.

Before the film premiere, fans will also have an opportunity to hear from the two actors and Kotlyarenko at an SGIFF In Conversation With session on Oct 31 at 11am at the National Museum of Singapore.

The session will explore the making of Vintage Violence, the actors' experiences working together and how their careers have evolved alongside changing screen culture.

"Vintage Violence felt like the right film to close this edition – unruly, contemporary and deeply attuned to the ways technology has changed how we see, share and experience the world around us," SGIFF executive director Jeremy Chua said.

The conversation with Sprouse, Mizuhara and Kotlyarenko is part of SGIFF's In Conversation With series, which will also feature Indian actor Aamir Khan, Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan, and South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung.

Tickets for both the Vintage Violence closing premiere and the Oct 31 In Conversation With session will go on sale on Sunday (Oct 11) at noon through the official SGIFF website.