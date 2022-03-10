Batman villain, The Penguin, is getting his own TV series spinoff

With the success of the recently released The Batman, the film’s villain, The Penguin, is getting his own straight-to-series spinoff. According to Deadline, the HBO Max series, with the working title The Penguin, will see Colin Farrell reprising his role from the film.

The series will centre around the villainous character, picking up from where the movie had left off with him, said Batman director, Matt Reeves, who is one of the executive producers of the new series. Farrell will also executive produce.

Farrell said in a statement that the world Reeves created for The Batman “is one that warrants a deeper gaze” into his character, Oswald Cobblepot, and he “couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin”.

He added: “Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Said Reeves: “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. “

The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, scored the second biggest pandemic opening with US$134 million at the North American box office, and another US$124 million internationally.