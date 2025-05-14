Taiwanese comedian Nono guilty of attempted rape, sentenced to 2 and a half years

Taiwanese comedian-host Nono was found guilty of attempted rape on Tuesday (May 13) and sentenced to two and a half years in jail. The 54-year-old, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu, faced seven charges in total but was found not guilty of the other six – three counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and two counts of forcible indecency involving six women – due to insufficient evidence.

Chen was sentenced in connection to a 2011 incident involving a woman he met during the filming of a television programme.

The Shilin District Court in Taiwan heard that the TV personality persistently offered to drive the victim home after the shoot. But instead of taking her home, he drove her to a riverside carpark in Taipei’s Dadaocheng, where he attempted to rape her.

The ruling said that the victim did not report the assault at the time as she feared public backlash and that Chen's status in the entertainment industry would protect him. However, inspired by Taiwan’s MeToo movement in June 2023 which saw other victims speaking out, she decided to come forward.

The court ruled that the victim’s statement was credible as the testimonies from her relatives and friends supported her account. They also testified that the victim underwent noticeable changes in her emotional state after the incident.

The court also described the crime as serious and malicious, criticising Chen’s continued denial of the allegations, lack of remorse and refusal to offer an apology or compensation.

Chen rose to popularity as co-host to Taiwanese host-singer Jacky Wu on shows like Jacky Show in 1999 and Sunday Eight O’Clock Party, also known as Jacky Go Go Go, from 2000 to 2008.

He has been married to Taiwanese singer Angel Chu since 2013 and they have an 11-year-old daughter.