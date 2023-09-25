Community Chest charity TV show raises more than S$16 million

The Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show was held on Sunday (Sep 24) at The Theatre at Mediacorp in celebration of Community Chest’s 40th anniversary. The show was also screened on Channel 8.

The event raised a grand total of S$16,715,758 that will go towards supporting more than 200 critical social service programmes that benefit children with special needs and youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions and families and seniors in need of support.

More than 1,200 people were in the audience including guest of honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Ittogi.