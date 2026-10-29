Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie in talks to join Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider

Connor Storrie is in talks for a role in Ghost Rider.

The Heated Rivalry actor will star opposite Ryan Gosling as the villain in Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster, sources told Deadline, but there has yet to be any official announcement about his involvement.

The Ghost Rider franchise follows Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul and became a supernatural agent of vengeance. The character was played by Nicolas Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, with Gosling's partner Eva Mendes playing Roxanne Simpson in the first film.

Gosling was revealed to be taking the lead role in a 2028 movie directed by Shawn Levy during a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, and MCU boss Kevin Feige later explained that the Barbie star had pitched his own idea for the film.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Feige said: "It was Gosling who had the vision.

"It was Gosling who had the pitch that won over Shawn, that had them come and pitch us this idea, which led to us on stage [at Comic-Con]."

Levy recently admitted he is very excited about Ghost Rider and working with Gosling again.

Appearing on stage with Gosling and Feige, the director said: "I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool + Wolverine.

"I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans.

"Gosling is the absolute s***. I say that with tremendous respect.

"We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity, as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!"