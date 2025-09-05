CNA programmes among Mediacorp’s 13 wins at recent ContentAsia Awards in Taiwan

Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp clinched 13 wins, along with two Viewers Choice awards, at the recent ContentAsia Awards 2025, held in Taiwan on Thursday (Sep 4). Honouring top Asian content across numerous platforms, the awards saw more than 150 programmes being nominated across 28 categories.

Nominees were chosen by 99 jury members, including industry leaders from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US, India and more.

Mediacorp's 13 wins consisted of four gold awards, seven silver awards and two bronze awards.

The full list of winners for Mediacorp is as follows:

GOLD

Best Current Affairs Programme Made In Asia For A Single Market In Asia

CNA Correspondent: They Are Coming Home – CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Current Affairs Programme Made In Asia For Regional Asia And/Or International Markets

Walk The Line – CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For A Single Asian Market

Before You Go – Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Threesixzero Productions Pte Ltd

Best Drama Series Made For a Single Market In Asia

Another Wok Of Life – Mediacorp Pte Ltd

SILVER

Best Talk Show Made In Asia

Dishing With Chris Lee Season 2 – Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Current Affairs Programme Made In Asia For Regional Asia And/Or International Markets

Undercover Asia S11: The Digital Hostage – Threesixzero Productions Pte Ltd for CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For A Single Asian Market

Karikal Mahal: A Silent Witness – Ochre Pictures/CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For Multiple Asian And/Or International Markets

Unusual Wedding – Mediacorp Pte Ltd, August Pictures Pte Ltd

Best TV Format Adaptation (Unscripted) In Asia

The Assembly (Gurmit Singh) – CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Drama Series Made For A Single Market In Asia

Black Thursday – Protagonist by M for CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Supporting Actor In A TV Programme/Series

Chen Shu Cheng as Gao Guang Sheng in Unforgivable – Mediacorp Pte Ltd

BRONZE

Best Microdrama Made in Asia

321 Action! Season 3 – Prey – Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Best Sound Design For an Asian TV Programme/Series

Karuvanam – Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Storybots Asia

VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS

Favourite Actor (Singapore)

James Seah for Another Wok Of Life

Favourite Actress (Singapore)

Jesseca Liu for Unforgivable

Winners from other countries include the popular TV show SNL Korea, which clinched gold for Best Comedy Programme Made In Asia, and Wei-en Song and Zahaan Kapoor, who were the joint gold winners for Best Male Lead In a TV Programme.

In a statement, Janine Stein, president of the ContentAsia Awards said: “Asia’s original productions continue to set new benchmarks, delivering powerful, diverse and authentic stories that resonate with audiences everywhere.

“While the region isn’t immune to the global shifts reshaping our industry, producers, storytellers and platforms remain relentless in pushing creative boundaries and championing Asian voices across genres and formats. We’re honoured to celebrate their achievements and shine a spotlight on the incredible talent driving Asia’s content industry forward.”