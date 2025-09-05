CNA programmes among Mediacorp’s 13 wins at recent ContentAsia Awards in Taiwan
Other wins include a Best Supporting Actor silver for Unforgivable’s Chen Shu Cheng and a Best Drama gold for Another Wok Of Life, as well as Viewers Choice Awards for Mediacorp artistes James Seah and Jesseca Liu.
Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp clinched 13 wins, along with two Viewers Choice awards, at the recent ContentAsia Awards 2025, held in Taiwan on Thursday (Sep 4). Honouring top Asian content across numerous platforms, the awards saw more than 150 programmes being nominated across 28 categories.
Nominees were chosen by 99 jury members, including industry leaders from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US, India and more.
Mediacorp's 13 wins consisted of four gold awards, seven silver awards and two bronze awards.
The full list of winners for Mediacorp is as follows:
GOLD
Best Current Affairs Programme Made In Asia For A Single Market In Asia
CNA Correspondent: They Are Coming Home – CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Current Affairs Programme Made In Asia For Regional Asia And/Or International Markets
Walk The Line – CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For A Single Asian Market
Before You Go – Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Threesixzero Productions Pte Ltd
Best Drama Series Made For a Single Market In Asia
Another Wok Of Life – Mediacorp Pte Ltd
SILVER
Best Talk Show Made In Asia
Dishing With Chris Lee Season 2 – Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Current Affairs Programme Made In Asia For Regional Asia And/Or International Markets
Undercover Asia S11: The Digital Hostage – Threesixzero Productions Pte Ltd for CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For A Single Asian Market
Karikal Mahal: A Silent Witness – Ochre Pictures/CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Factual Programme Made In Asia For Multiple Asian And/Or International Markets
Unusual Wedding – Mediacorp Pte Ltd, August Pictures Pte Ltd
Best TV Format Adaptation (Unscripted) In Asia
The Assembly (Gurmit Singh) – CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Drama Series Made For A Single Market In Asia
Black Thursday – Protagonist by M for CNA, Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Programme/Series
Chen Shu Cheng as Gao Guang Sheng in Unforgivable – Mediacorp Pte Ltd
BRONZE
Best Microdrama Made in Asia
321 Action! Season 3 – Prey – Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Best Sound Design For an Asian TV Programme/Series
Karuvanam – Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Storybots Asia
VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS
Favourite Actor (Singapore)
James Seah for Another Wok Of Life
Favourite Actress (Singapore)
Jesseca Liu for Unforgivable
Winners from other countries include the popular TV show SNL Korea, which clinched gold for Best Comedy Programme Made In Asia, and Wei-en Song and Zahaan Kapoor, who were the joint gold winners for Best Male Lead In a TV Programme.
In a statement, Janine Stein, president of the ContentAsia Awards said: “Asia’s original productions continue to set new benchmarks, delivering powerful, diverse and authentic stories that resonate with audiences everywhere.
“While the region isn’t immune to the global shifts reshaping our industry, producers, storytellers and platforms remain relentless in pushing creative boundaries and championing Asian voices across genres and formats. We’re honoured to celebrate their achievements and shine a spotlight on the incredible talent driving Asia’s content industry forward.”