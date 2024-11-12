Irish pop band The Corrs performing in Singapore in February 2025

Attention, nostalgic millennials who were once left Breathless from belting out the 2000 pop hit by The Corrs over and over.

The Irish sibling quartet will perform in Singapore on Feb 13, 2025, at 8pm as part of their Talk On Corners tour in a one-night only concert at The Star Theatre.

Tickets priced from S$125 will go on sale from Friday (Nov 15) at 12pm. They can be purchased at all SISTIC outlets, via the SISTIC website or by calling the SISTIC hotline at 6348 5555.

Their music a blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings, The Corrs are Ireland's first "family of music", comprising siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim, stated a press release by Midas Promotions.

The group has sold over 40 million albums since its debut. Their repertoire includes hits every music-loving millennial will remember, like Heaven Knows, Runaway, So Young, Only When I Sleep and, of course, Breathless.

The Corrs will perform tracks from their second and biggest-selling album to date, Talk On Corners, plus a selection of their greatest hits during the tour. (Fingers crossed that Breathless, from their third studio album, features on the setlist.)

The tour announcement follows news that the band is planning a vinyl release of second studio album Talk On Corners.

The Corrs last performed in Singapore for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this year, amid a resurgence of evergreen bands insanely popular in the late '90s to early '00s gracing our shores post-pandemic.

So if you're thinking of getting tickets, go on, go on.