Let's Celebrate 2022: Countdown with Kit Chan, Nathan Hartono, Jasmine Sokko and more

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter and producer Jasmine Sokko will be performing at private members' club 1880 Singapore. Her segment includes youth dancers from dance academy O School.

Another highlight: The artistes have collaborated with other creative talents in the industry, from dance to animated art, to complement their performances. Nathan Hartono has teamed up with DJ-producer MYRNE, and NDP 2021 composer and singer Linying will be performing alongside EDM producer Foxela.

Other performers include singer-songwriters Iman Fandi, Aisyah Aziz and more.

And what's a countdown without some fireworks? Catch the “Shine a Light” installation from The Promontory @ Marina Bay, the 60-second countdown projection on the ArtScience Museum, as well as shots of fireworks from the heartlands.

Watch Let’s Celebrate 2022 live on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Friday (Dec 31), from 11pm to 12.05am. You can also watch the encore telecast on Channel 5 on Saturday (Jan 1), from 5.50pm to 7pm. The show is also available on demand for free on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Jan 1.