Let's Celebrate 2022: Countdown with Kit Chan, Nathan Hartono, Jasmine Sokko and more
Mediacorp's annual New Year's Eve countdown show returns this year with a lineup of performances that takes place across the island.  

Yung Raja, Kit Chan, Nathan Hartono, Iman Fandi, Taufik Batisah and Jasmine Sokko are among the artistes who will be performing at the Mediacorp countdown special. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
30 Nov 2021 08:27AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 08:38AM)
No matter how you're planning to spend your New Year's Eve, tuning in to some great music and performances can never fail.   

What's special this year is that in addition to live performances at The Float @ Marina Bay, which is hosted by 987 DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez, you can also look forward to seeing iconic landmarks in the show, such as the Dragon Playground at Toa Payoh Lorong 6 and Jewel Changi Singapore.

Mandopop queen and SPOP WAVE! judge Kit Chan and Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah will be performing at The Float, while Yung Raja's performance will be held at the Canopy Bridge at Jewel Changi Airport.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter and producer Jasmine Sokko will be performing at private members' club 1880 Singapore. Her segment includes youth dancers from dance academy O School.

Another highlight: The artistes have collaborated with other creative talents in the industry, from dance to animated art, to complement their performances. Nathan Hartono has teamed up with DJ-producer MYRNE, and NDP 2021 composer and singer Linying will be performing alongside EDM producer Foxela.

Other performers include singer-songwriters Iman Fandi, Aisyah Aziz and more.

And what's a countdown without some fireworks? Catch the “Shine a Light” installation from The Promontory @ Marina Bay, the 60-second countdown projection on the ArtScience Museum, as well as shots of fireworks from the heartlands.

Watch Let’s Celebrate 2022 live on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Friday (Dec 31), from 11pm to 12.05am. You can also watch the encore telecast on Channel 5 on Saturday (Jan 1), from 5.50pm to 7pm. The show is also available on demand for free on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Jan 1. 

Source: CNA/ss

Mediacorp Entertainment Music

