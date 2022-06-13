Country singer Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

Logo
Keith added in his tweet that he was taking some time to "breathe, recover and relax".

FILE PHOTO: Country music singer Toby Keith performs during the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

13 Jun 2022 06:58AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 08:04AM)
Country music singer Toby Keith on Sunday (Jun 12) said he has been battling stomach cancer for the past six months and needs time to "breathe, recover and relax".

Keith, 60, announced the diagnosis on Twitter, and at least one of his upcoming concerts at the Ohio State Fair in July has been cancelled.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith said in his tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Keith's website lists a number of concerts scheduled in the weeks ahead. At least one has been cancelled, a Jul 28 event at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

"Our hearts go out to Toby as he courageously battles cancer," said a tweet from the fair's official Twitter handle announcing the cancellation. It said all tickets would be automatically refunded.

Source: Reuters/sr

