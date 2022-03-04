Scream star Courteney Cox says she sold her house in LA because of a ghost

Do you like scary stories? Scream star Courteney Cox recently shared that she sold her home in Los Angeles because there was a ghost in it.

The 57-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (Mar 1) to promote her latest project, the horror-comedy series Shining Vale, about a writer who encounters paranormal experiences after moving into a haunted home.

As it turns out, Cox may know a thing or two about ghosts.

The Friends star told Kimmel that she used to live in a home on Laurel Canyon that used to belong to the late burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee, as well as the legendary songwriter, Carole King.

Cox related that King had come over to her house and “she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, ‘Yeah, whatever’”.

The actress admitted that she “didn’t believe it at first” even though friends who stayed over at her home told her about an encounter with “a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed”, to which she again went, “Yeah, whatever”.

Cox added that King had even come over to perform a seance with her, but she was too “in awe” to pay attention.

Eventually, an encounter with a delivery man convinced her to take matters more seriously.

“But then I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’

“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you'.”

Cox said she sold the house not long after that.

“You don't think of it the same way. You start seeing things,” said Cox, who confirmed that it was, indeed, her encounter with the delivery man that prompted her to sell the house.