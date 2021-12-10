Say goodbye to Cowboy Bebop: The Netflix live action anime adaptation is cancelled

Bad news, Cowboy Bebop fans. Netflix’s live action adaptation of the late '90s Japanese anime classic is not coming back for a second season, reported Deadline.

The series, starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as intergalactic bounty hunters aboard the Bebop ship as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals, has been cancelled less than a month after it first premiered on the streaming service on Nov 19.

The TV series experienced delays due to Cho’s on set injuries and despite much hype and anticipation, was met with mixed reviews by critics and fans of the original anime when it was finally released. Original anime director Shinichiro Watanabe was a consultant on the show and original composer Yoko Kanno scored the new series.

The high expense coupled with the fact the show was unable to garner much love since its debut led to Netflix’s quick decision to cancel despite not having its usual 28 days of audience data.

According to Deadline, Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (which worked on Cowboy Bebop) are currently working on a new live-action adaptation of another beloved anime series, One Piece.