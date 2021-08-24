Get a first look at Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live-action remake

Netflix has just released an extensive first look at its upcoming Cowboy Bebop adaptation.

Several years in the making, the live-action remake of the late '90s Japanese anime classic is finally coming into focus. Production on the series began in 2019 but was stymied by the pandemic.

The first batch of eight images shows the core cast, consisting of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.

Cho, best known for his role in the Harold And Kumar comedies as well as the rebooted Star Trek films, plays the suave Spike Spiegel. Photos show him with outgrown hair, sporting the character’s iconic double-breasted suit.

Jet Black is played by Shakir, also known for his role as Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage, while Pineda, who starred as Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will play Faye Valentine.