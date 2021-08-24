Get a first look at Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live-action remake
The remake of the classic late '90s Japanese anime also has a release date now.
Netflix has just released an extensive first look at its upcoming Cowboy Bebop adaptation.
Several years in the making, the live-action remake of the late '90s Japanese anime classic is finally coming into focus. Production on the series began in 2019 but was stymied by the pandemic.
The first batch of eight images shows the core cast, consisting of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.
Cho, best known for his role in the Harold And Kumar comedies as well as the rebooted Star Trek films, plays the suave Spike Spiegel. Photos show him with outgrown hair, sporting the character’s iconic double-breasted suit.
Jet Black is played by Shakir, also known for his role as Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage, while Pineda, who starred as Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will play Faye Valentine.
Based on the original space Western, the show set in 2071 follows three intergalactic bounty hunters (and an intellectually enhanced corgi) aboard the Bebop ship, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.
The reboot of the cult favourite anime series was first announced in 2017, and was picked up by Netflix the following year.
Fans of the original series can expect the return of key creatives from the original series – including original composer Yoko Kanno scoring the music, and director Shinichiro Watanabe acting as consultant on the new remake.
The 10-episode first season will premiere on Nov 19 on the streaming platform.