Crazy Rich Asians returns as HBO series with Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng and Constance Wu
The eight-episode series will pick up after the events of the 2018 Singapore-set romantic comedy, with production beginning in 2027.
The Crazy Rich family is getting back together – this time, their story is heading to the small screen.
Eight years after the release of the hit 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, HBO has announced an eight-episode sequel series based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novels, with production set to begin in 2027.
Several familiar faces will be returning, including Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, Henry Golding as Nick Young and Ronny Chieng as Eddie Cheng, Nick's cousin. Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will also reprise her role as Nick's formidable mother, Eleanor Young, in a recurring capacity.
Further casting details have yet to be announced, including whether other original cast members such as Awkwafina, Gemma Chan and Ken Jeong will return.
The 2018 film follows Rachel, a Chinese-American economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick to attend his best friend's wedding, only to discover that Nick belongs to one of the country's wealthiest families.
The film, which grossed more than US$239 million (S$305 million) worldwide, was largely set in Singapore, featuring recognisable locations including Marina Bay Sands, Newton Food Centre, Raffles Hotel and Gardens by the Bay.
It also featured several Singapore actors, including Pierre Png, Fiona Xie, Tan Kheng Hua and Janice Koh.
According to Variety, the upcoming television series will pick up after the events of the film, which ended with Rachel and Nick getting engaged. While specific plot details have not been revealed, the show will continue exploring the characters and world of Kwan's novels. His original 2013 book was followed by China Rich Girlfriend in 2015 and Rich People Problems in 2017.
The series will also reunite several members of the film's creative team.
Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original screenplay, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Kwan, the film's director Jon M Chu, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.
"It's a Crazy Rich family reunion!" Lim said in a statement. "This series is the sequel we've been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan's brilliant books."
The project marks a change from earlier plans for a film sequel, which had been in development for several years without moving into production.
Chu also celebrated the announcement on social media, reflecting on the original film's success and the opportunity to reunite with its cast.
"Eight years ago, Crazy Rich Asians changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I've ever known," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
"Since then, the cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner. Bringing everyone back together feels like home."
He ended his post with a cheeky reference to one of the film's memorable lines: "Finally, I get to answer the question I've been asked almost every day for eight years: 'When are we getting the sequel?' Well, bok bok b****. We're back."
A premiere date, filming locations and further casting announcements have not yet been confirmed.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to HBO for comment.