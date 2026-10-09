Crazy Rich Asians returns as HBO series with Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng and Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich family is getting back together – this time, their story is heading to the small screen.

Eight years after the release of the hit 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, HBO has announced an eight-episode sequel series based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novels, with production set to begin in 2027.

Several familiar faces will be returning, including Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, Henry Golding as Nick Young and Ronny Chieng as Eddie Cheng, Nick's cousin. Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will also reprise her role as Nick's formidable mother, Eleanor Young, in a recurring capacity.

Further casting details have yet to be announced, including whether other original cast members such as Awkwafina, Gemma Chan and Ken Jeong will return.

The 2018 film follows Rachel, a Chinese-American economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick to attend his best friend's wedding, only to discover that Nick belongs to one of the country's wealthiest families.

The film, which grossed more than US$239 million (S$305 million) worldwide, was largely set in Singapore, featuring recognisable locations including Marina Bay Sands, Newton Food Centre, Raffles Hotel and Gardens by the Bay.

It also featured several Singapore actors, including Pierre Png, Fiona Xie, Tan Kheng Hua and Janice Koh.