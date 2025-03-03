Crazy Rich Asians TV series in the works with author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M Chu returning as executive producers

Hit movie Crazy Rich Asians is in development as a TV series at streaming platform Max. The TV series, like the film, will be based on Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan’s trilogy book series, Crazy Rich Asians (2013), China Rich Girlfriend (2015) and Rich People Problems (2017).

Kwan, who executive produced the 2018 film, will return alongside Jon M Chu, the film’s director, as executive producers for the series.

Screenwriter Adele Lim, who was born in Malaysia, will also return as showrunner and writer, as well as executive producer alongside Kwan and Chu.

It is not yet confirmed whether the series will feature returning cast members from the film. The film starred Michele Yeoh, Constance Wu and Henry Golding and grossed over US$239 million (S$323 million) worldwide.

Kwan announced the development of the series on his Instagram on Saturday (Mar 1) and said: “Some crazy exciting news just got leaked…a Crazy Rich Asians tv series is in the works!”

Lim, who also wrote Disney’s 2021 film Raya And The Last Dragon and is currently producing and directing The Princess Diaries 3 with actress Anne Hathaway, posted on her Instagram about the series on Mar 1 as well.