Crazy Rich Asians TV series in the works with author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M Chu returning as executive producers
The series is being developed by streaming service Max. It is not yet confirmed whether the series will feature returning cast members from the 2018 film.
Hit movie Crazy Rich Asians is in development as a TV series at streaming platform Max. The TV series, like the film, will be based on Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan’s trilogy book series, Crazy Rich Asians (2013), China Rich Girlfriend (2015) and Rich People Problems (2017).
Kwan, who executive produced the 2018 film, will return alongside Jon M Chu, the film’s director, as executive producers for the series.
Screenwriter Adele Lim, who was born in Malaysia, will also return as showrunner and writer, as well as executive producer alongside Kwan and Chu.
It is not yet confirmed whether the series will feature returning cast members from the film. The film starred Michele Yeoh, Constance Wu and Henry Golding and grossed over US$239 million (S$323 million) worldwide.
Kwan announced the development of the series on his Instagram on Saturday (Mar 1) and said: “Some crazy exciting news just got leaked…a Crazy Rich Asians tv series is in the works!”
Lim, who also wrote Disney’s 2021 film Raya And The Last Dragon and is currently producing and directing The Princess Diaries 3 with actress Anne Hathaway, posted on her Instagram about the series on Mar 1 as well.
“The band's back together,” she said in her caption. “Having come up in the industry as a TV Writer Producer, I am beyond excited for the opportunity to develop for TV the next iteration of Crazy Rich Asians, which reshaped not only my career but the landscape for Asian creatives and stories in Hollywood.”
Chu, the director of the 2024 film adaptation of Wicked starring singer Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as its upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good, is also set to direct a Crazy Rich Asians musical, which aims to open on Broadway.
Singaporean songwriter-producer Tat Tong, who is based in Los Angeles, will be writing the lyrics for the Crazy Rich Asians musical, alongside Tony-nominated artiste Amanda Green. No date has been set for the musical yet.