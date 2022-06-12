Creating art with the help of artificial intelligence: Is AI the future of art?

To many, they are art's next big thing – digital images of jellyfish pulsing and blurring in a dark pink sea, or dozens of butterflies fusing together into a single organism.

The Argentine artist Sofia Crespo, who created the works with the help of artificial intelligence, is part of the "generative art" movement, where humans create rules for computers which then use algorithms to generate new forms, ideas and patterns.

The field has begun to attract huge interest among art collectors – and even bigger price tags at auction.

US artist and programmer Robbie Barrat – a prodigy still only 22 years old – sold a work called Nude Portrait#7Frame#64 at Sotheby's in March for £630,000 (about S$1 million).

That came almost four years after French collective Obvious sold a work at Christie's titled Edmond de Belamy – largely based on Barrat's code – for €432,500 (S$631,300).