Inside the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: What it’s like attending the Oscars of anime

This might be hard for some of you to believe, but anime was once considered a niche hobby that would more than likely get you bullied in school.

I should know.

However, thanks to the explosive popularity of works like Attack On Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen, a paradigm shift has occurred in recent years, resulting in anime becoming a mainstream entertainment medium – so much so that there’s now even a black-tie event to commemorate its excellence: The Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

CNA Lifestyle was one of the few international media outlets invited to attend the awards ceremony, which celebrated its landmark 10th anniversary, in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday (May 23).

Here’s what went down.

1PM TO 2PM: ARRIVING AT THE VENUE AND SETTING UP

This year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards was held at a ballroom at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa and the place looked gorgeous. The venue was lit up in iridescent colours, and bouquets lined the path to the main award hall.

Even a cynic like me stopped to take photos.