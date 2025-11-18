Culinary Class Wars season two will premiere on Netflix in December

The second course is ready to be served. Fans of the hit South Korean cooking competition, Culinary Class Wars, will be glad to know that its highly anticipated second season will drop on Netflix real soon. Mark your calendars for Dec 16 for a second round of intense cooking challenges and eccentric chefs.

The first season saw 80 up-and-coming chefs – the Black Spoons – competing against 20 established celebrity chefs – the White Spoons – in an all-out battle for 300 million won (S$290,000). Chef Kwon Seong-joon, aka Napoli Matfia, ended up trumping over renowned American chef Edward Lee.

In a trailer released on Tuesday (Nov 18) morning, we get a glimpse of this season's contestants, which include Jun Lee, owner of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Soigne, as well as celebrated chef Son Jong-won – the head chef at Michelin-starred restaurants, L'Amant Secret and Eatanic Garden.