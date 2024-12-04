Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars now looking for season 2 chef contestants

The search for the next batch of chef contestants for the popular cooking competition Culinary Class Wars, is now on.

On Tuesday (Dec 3), Netflix announced that applications are now open for the second season of the hit South Korean cooking show. Those interested can apply through links posted on Netflix Korea’s social media channels – take note, though, that the application form is in Korean.

According to Netflix, anyone can apply, "regardless of nationality or where you reside" and that "the show’s only requirement is confidence in your cooking skills".

Michelin three-star chef Anh Sung-jae and celebrity restaurateur Paik Jong-won will return as hosts of the competition.