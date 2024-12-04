Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars now looking for season 2 chef contestants
Anyone can apply "regardless of nationality or where you reside" – but the application form is in Korean.
The search for the next batch of chef contestants for the popular cooking competition Culinary Class Wars, is now on.
On Tuesday (Dec 3), Netflix announced that applications are now open for the second season of the hit South Korean cooking show. Those interested can apply through links posted on Netflix Korea’s social media channels – take note, though, that the application form is in Korean.
According to Netflix, anyone can apply, "regardless of nationality or where you reside" and that "the show’s only requirement is confidence in your cooking skills".
Michelin three-star chef Anh Sung-jae and celebrity restaurateur Paik Jong-won will return as hosts of the competition.
Chef Anh said in a promotional clip: “I hope we can uncover hidden culinary talents, like unearthing a diamond in the rough.”
Fellow judge Paik added that “age and experience don't matter” as long as hopefuls have the confidence to "cook something delicious".
The first season of the show saw 20 white spoon and 80 black spoon chefs (so named to denote their experience and standing in the industry) competing for the grand prize of 300 million won (US$212,000).
The show became an immediate hit, topping Netflix’s global non-English-language charts for three consecutive weeks.
Several contestants in the first season reported an uptick in customers in their own restaurants, and some have also snagged roles in other cooking shows.
The first season was won by black spoon chef Napoli Matfia, real name Kwon Seong-jun, who runs Toledo Pasta Bar in Seoul, South Korea.
The second season is slated to be released in late 2025.