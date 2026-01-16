There’s a new twist for Culinary Class Wars Season 3 – it will now be about restaurant teams
Netflix announced on Friday (Jan 16) that its hit cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars has been renewed. Culinary Class Wars Season 3 will employ a team-based format.
Days after the exciting finale of Culinary Class Wars Season 2, streaming platform Netflix announced on Friday (Jan 16) that the hit South Korean cooking competition has been renewed for a third season – with a twist.
Unlike the first two seasons, Culinary Class Wars Season 3 will employ a team format, with groups of four representing a single restaurant – transforming the series into "a high-pressure test of teamwork, leadership and consistency under fire", according to a statement by Netflix.
Applications for Culinary Class Wars Season 3 can be accessed via Netflix Korea's social media pages.
To qualify, the four chefs must be currently working together at the same restaurant. Although cross-restaurant teams are not eligible, restaurants operating under the same brand across multiple locations may apply as a single team.
Returning to Culinary Class Wars Season 3 is the original creative team from production company Studio Slam, including producer Kim Eun-ji and writer Mo Eun-seol. Kim shared in a statement: “Thanks to the incredible support from viewers around the world through Season 2, we’re grateful to move forward with Season 3. We’ll do our best to deliver an even more exciting format and entertainment that lives up to expectations.”
It is not known at this stage if judges Paik Jong-won and Anh Sung-jae will return for the new season of Culinary Class Wars.
Culinary Class Wars has been widely credited with revitalising Seoul’s dining scene, driving restaurant reservations and attention towards chefs across the city. The show’s second season debuted at the top of the Netflix Global Top 10 (Non-English) TV list and has reached number one in the weekly top 10 charts of numerous markets, including Singapore.